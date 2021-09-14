Advertisement

Mystics face Wildcats Monday night

Bismarck State College Mystics
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck State volleyball team has a big early-season match at home Monday night, but it seems like every time the Mystics play North Dakota State College of Science it’s a big game.

This is Kyle Kuether’s second season as the head coach, but it doesn’t really seem that way because they played in the spring due to COVID.

“Everything seems kind of new now just because this is my first normal season now, so, yes, it’s just nice to be back in the fall and have fans again and get that overall experience that we didn’t have last year, so it’s just been really fun this year starting off, said BSC Volleyball Head Coach Kyle Kuether.

