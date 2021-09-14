Minotauros welcome new head coach

Advertisement

By John Salling
Sep. 13, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – The Minotauros are bringing on a new head coach for the upcoming season.

Cody Campbell comes to Minot from Walpole, Massachusetts, where he was coach of the Walpole Express. He looks forward to getting to know Minot and bringing home some victories. Your News Leader heard from him for the first time Monday.

“We have an unbelievable facility here that is, in my opinion, one of the best in all of Junior hockey in the U.S. We have a community that is passionate and supports us through thick and thin, and we look forward to giving them a lot of wins to celebrate here this season,” said Cody Campbell, Minotauros head coach.

“I think I bring a very energetic and driven personality. I truly care about our players, and their success, and their development here,” said Campbell.

The Minotauros welcome the Bismarck Bobcats to the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena for their home opener on October 3.

