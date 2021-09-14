Minot airmen bring flags from 9/11 ruck march to New York City

NEW YORK – A group of airmen from Minot Air Force Base flew to New York City this past weekend to present a pair of American flags to the colleagues and loved ones of firefighters killed in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The airmen took part in a ruck march on base for roughly three straight days, marching a minute for each victim of 9/11, switching off in shifts of two, and carrying two flags.

The airmen also climbed 110 stairs, the same as the Twin Towers.

Shortly after the ruck march ended Saturday, the airmen boarded a flight to New York City, where they presented one of their flags to Ladder Company 3, who lost 11 members on 9/11.

The group presented a second flag to Amy Davidson, whose late husband Scott Davidson, a member of Ladder Company 118, gave his life on that day.

Amy Davidson is the mother of actor/comedian Pete Davidson.

Related content:

Minot airmen complete 9/11 ruck march, fly flags to New York City

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.