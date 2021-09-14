Man arrested in terrorizing investigation in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said they arrested a 33-year-old man Tuesday afternoon on accusations he made threatening comments about shooting the wife of a person he had an altercation with.

Investigators said the man is accused of returning to the residence of the suspect he threatened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. while brandishing a firearm. He fled prior to police arriving on scene, but was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a terrorizing warrant.

The suspect is in custody in the Ward County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Police are working to identify a second person involved in the incident.

