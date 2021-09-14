Advertisement

Hospitals in ND nearing capacity

COVID protocols at North Dakota hospitals
COVID protocols at North Dakota hospitals(Jamestown Regional Medical Center)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many hospitals in North Dakota are nearing capacity. Even though the number of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 is down compared to when case numbers peaked in 2020, healthcare professionals say a return of other patients to the hospital are putting stress on healthcare systems in North Dakota.

“As we move into respiratory illness season, it’s not unusual for us to have three quarters of our census have something to do with a respiratory illness that’s not COVID. If you do all of that plus you do people who are coming in for things like chest pain or pneumonia or something like that, then your capacity to be able to take those COVID patients, if we continue to spike, decreases greatly,” said Mike Delfs, Jamestown Regional Medical Center president and CEO.

Another factor putting stress on North Dakota hospitals is a worker shortage. Healthcare professionals Your News Leader spoke to say they need more staff — not just nurses and doctors, but support staff as well. They say one contributing factor to fewer workers is burnout from the pandemic that’s lasted a year and a half.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar
Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar raises money for Sporting Chance
Anthony Barse
Police arrest Mandan man who they say fled from officers with young kids in car
ND lawmakers
Small group of ND lawmakers calling for return to Bismarck for vaccine mandate response

Latest News

New Town School District releases updated COVID-19 protocols
COVID-19
ND DoH: COVID-19 cases up nearly 215% over past month
Janie Maitland has had her beloved canine companion Rooster for more than three years.
Rise in ‘kennel cough’ in Minot-area dogs
Why iPhone users should update their phones immediately