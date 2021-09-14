Advertisement

Grand Forks Fire Department kicks off “Fill the Boot” drive

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters in Grand Forks will hit the streets for its annual “Fill the Boot” drive to raise money for people who have muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

Donations help the Muscular Dystrophy Association continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and help continue funding life-saving research.

Firefighters will be in the community with boots in hand asking for donations at the following locations from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m:

  • Tuesday, September 14th- 4th Ave S and Belmont Rd & University Dr. and N 4th St.
  • Wednesday, September 15th- 32nd Ave S and Cherry St & S 20th St and 40th Ave S
  • Thursday, September 16th- 13th Ave S and S 20th St & 24th Ave S and S 34th ST

