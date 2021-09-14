Advertisement

Class-11AA & 11A Football Polls after week three

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked team in Class-11A football, but that is to be expected because Jamestown beat St. Mary’s 20-7 last week. The Blue Jays are the only undefeated team in their division. The Saints are second this week.

It’s also unanimous in Class-11AA. Century is 3-0 along with West Fargo Sheyenne. They are the top two teams in the voting done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (14) — 3-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne — 3-0 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Shanley — 2-1 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Davies — 2-1 Record — 25 pts — Last week: NR

5. West Fargo — 1-2 Record — 8 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Minot High (1-2), Bismarck High (1-2), Bismarck Legacy (1-2) and Mandan (1-2)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Jamestown (14) — 3-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Bismarck St. Mary’s — 2-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 1st

3. (tie) Devils Lake — 2-1 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 5th

3. (tie) Fargo North — 2-1 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Dickinson — 1-2 Record — 19 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wahpeton (2-1) and Fargo South (1-2)

