Century Patriots Volleyball

The volleyball season is following a familiar pattern so far, in that Century is playing better than anyone else in the state.

The Patriots are the only undefeated team in Class A right now.

Success on the volleyball court and the Century Patriots go hand in hand. Century has played in the last 10 state championship matches winning five of the last six.

“I think for sure our culture starts before they get into this gym. We’re setting a good precedence. Our athletes do such a nice job of leading and really setting that tone in the off season, during the season and in the locker room and in the classroom. They do a really good job of setting the expectation and the culture what Century volleyball is,” Century Head Coach Jamie Zastoupil.

The defending state champions graduated six players off the title team, but the Patriots talent level does not seem drop off.

Century Patriots junior Logan Nissley said: “Reload not rebuild and I think that shows we don’t give up a year. We have people that can play everywhere, and we have that confidence to play at this place.”

Century Patriots senior said, “This year we have eight seniors and they’re really strong players and they all bring different things to the court, and I think that is what reload means to us.”

Century runs a 6-2 offense and Coach Zastoupil says there’s a very good reason for it.

“We have the hitters right now in our program. We have enough hitters to be able to run with six hitters in all rotations so really running our setter out of the back row allows us to optimize our front row attack,” said Zastoupil.

Logan Nissley helps lead that attack from the outside with Macy Fridgen doing a lot of the work in the middle.

Zastoupil said, “Macy is such a great leader and she’s naturally a student of the game and she can read so well that she’s really training our other middles to do that a little bit better.”

The Patriots play at home against St. Mary’s on Tuesday and they travel to Jamestown on Thursday this week.

