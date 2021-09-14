Advertisement

BPS looks to expand its career and technical education program

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School administrators are looking to expand opportunities for students thinking about the future.

They say the state allocated funds for school districts to implement a career academy, and BPS leaders told the Bismarck School Board how they plan to use the funds.

The district wants to expand its existing career academy as well as build a new, smaller facility that would house extra lab spaces.

The plan would also expand the middle school career and technical education program by re-purposing existing facilities to allow students to explore career interests on a broader level.

“Typically, students who have this type of programming, CTE programming, are only able to go there if it’s a magnet school or if it’s drawn by a lottery, or if you have the money to do so; this will provide all students access to career and technical education,” said Tabby Rabenberg, Prairie Rose Elementary School principal.

The total cost for three projects would be $15 million, but with the $10 million state matching grant, district administrators are hoping to bring the cost down to $5 million.

The school board will discuss the options further at its next meeting.

