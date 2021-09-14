Bowman County Football starts season 4-0

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four up & four down for the Bowman County football team so far this season. A big reason for that is the Bulldogs’ ability to score points. The team is currently averaging almost 28 points per game.

“We’ve been a part of this offense for four years now. We’ve studied it, we’ve done everything to make it ours. This is kind of our trademark now. We just keep, we’ve just been perfecting our craft at this point,” said senior wide receiver Brody Headley.

Another reason the offense has seen a surge in points is due to the return of senior quarterback Quaid Lardy under center.

“I’m a lot more confident than last year. It’s my fourth year in the system, so everything is going smoother than it did last year. It definitely helps having older people at the receiver spot. It’s like I’ve been playing football with the senior boys since I was a 4th grader,” said Lardy.

Lardy, Headley and the Bulldogs will host Shiloh Christian on Friday.

