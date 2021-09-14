Advertisement

Bison's easy win over Valpo

NDSU easy win over Valpo
NDSU easy win over Valpo(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday’s game at the Fargodome went exactly how it should have. The Bison are good, Valpo is terrible and that equaled a 64-0 North Dakota State victory.

The Bison returned a punt for a touchdown and the offense also scored eight touchdowns on plays of 20 or more yards and averaged about 12-yards per play.

Defensively, it was just as big of a beat-down. Valpo made it past the NDSU 40-yard line only 3 times with two of those trips ending in a turnover.

Matt Entz, NDSU Head Coach, said: “11 different players carrying the football. We dressed roughly 80 student-athletes for Saturday, and I think the majority, if not all of them played during the course of the game, so that was positive. Defensively still creating those takeaways. It was important at the end of the game to get the shutout. You could hear the talk. You could hear the players on the sideline, the starters encouraging.”

This week North Dakota State heads to Towson. Also, Cordell Volson was named the Valley Conference offensive lineman of the week.

