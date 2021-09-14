Bismarck Pack-a-thon raises awareness for hunger in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum has declared September as Hunger Action Month in North Dakota. The Great Plains Food Bank is working to raise awareness for the hungry all month long.

One in six North Dakotans seek food assistance annually. Tuesday was the Bismarck Pack-a-thon, an event to engage community members in the fight to stop hunger. Several teams of volunteers packaged boxes of food that will be distributed in the Bismarck area. Organizers say there’s a lot of ways you can help.

“There’s all these things you can do to end hunger. You know, you can challenge yourself. Challenge your family. Instead of eating out that day, save that money and donate it to a local food pantry or the Great Plains Food Bank. Those little things you can do, with everyone working together we can solve this,” said Ron Walters, major gifts officer for the Great Plains Food Bank.

The Pack-a-thon continues in Fargo on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.