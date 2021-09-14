Advertisement

Bismarck Pack-a-thon raises awareness for hunger in North Dakota

Food being packed at the Bismarck Pack-a-Thon
Food being packed at the Bismarck Pack-a-Thon(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum has declared September as Hunger Action Month in North Dakota. The Great Plains Food Bank is working to raise awareness for the hungry all month long.

One in six North Dakotans seek food assistance annually. Tuesday was the Bismarck Pack-a-thon, an event to engage community members in the fight to stop hunger. Several teams of volunteers packaged boxes of food that will be distributed in the Bismarck area. Organizers say there’s a lot of ways you can help.

“There’s all these things you can do to end hunger. You know, you can challenge yourself. Challenge your family. Instead of eating out that day, save that money and donate it to a local food pantry or the Great Plains Food Bank. Those little things you can do, with everyone working together we can solve this,” said Ron Walters, major gifts officer for the Great Plains Food Bank.

The Pack-a-thon continues in Fargo on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolette County fatal
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rolette County crash that seriously injured four others
Trisha Goodmanson
Woman accused of stealing firearms, knives in Burleigh County
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Anthony Barse
Police arrest Mandan man who they say fled from officers with young kids in car

Latest News

Snowblowers
Seasonal preparedness supply shortage
Citizenship ceremony on Tuesday
159 North Dakota residents officially become U.S. citizens in ceremony Tuesday
Handicap sign in the ND capitol building
ND Capitol’s ongoing ADA concerns and the plan for faulty handicap door
Man arrested in terrorizing investigation in Minot