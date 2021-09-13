Advertisement

Wentz falls in Colts debut to Seahawks 28 to 16

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR) - Bismarck native Carson Wentz made his debut for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But the Seattle Seahawks would prove to be too much as they take the victory 28 to 16.

Wentz however would find the end zone twice as he had two touchdown passes.

He would also go 25/38 with 251 yards passing.

Wentz and the Colts will look to get in the win column next week as they host the LA Rams.

