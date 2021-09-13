Vaccine reduces chances of long COVID

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Institutes of Health indicate about 30% of unvaccinated people who contract COVID-19 continue to have long-haul COVID symptoms. The question is: can vaccinated people develop long COVID, too?

“I agree with the interpretation from one of the major articles from Great Britain, that it seems like vaccination decreases your chance of developing long COVID by about 50%,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, infectious disease specialist at Sanford Health.

Experts disagree on whether the concerns surrounding vaccines and long COVID are justified. Some are skeptical that contracting long COVID from breakthrough infections is an issue to lose sleep over. Others think it’s a problem that should cause concern.

