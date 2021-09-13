Advertisement

US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fireworks explosion
One person injured in fireworks explosion in south Bismarck
ND lawmakers
Small group of ND lawmakers calling for return to Bismarck for vaccine mandate response
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing
Update to investigation into report of man photographing Minot-area schools

Latest News

Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Siggi, a puppy born with rare inverted paws, got a new leash on life.
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
GeoGuesser
GeoGuesser