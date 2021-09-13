United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Berkley Lundeen

MINOT, N.D. – Berkley Lundeen is one of two seniors for Bishop Ryan’s volleyball team this year leading the way for the younger girls.

A weapon from the backline, she is this week’s United Community Bank Athlete of the Week.

This is Berkley’s senior year at BRCS, and her second year starting for the Lions. She’s carrying on the family tradition.

“My mom originally wanted me to play because volleyball was her sport. She was a candidate for miss volleyball when she was younger and I was originally interested in cross country and did that but ended up playing volleyball and I’m so happy I play this sport,” said Lundeen.

She’s a middle hitter for the team and a benefit to the team even from the back line.

“One thing we really like about having her back there is she’s still a weapon even when she’s in the back. We can set her and she has such a great swing in the back, she’s aggressive and confident with it. She’s a really natural leader, she has a very positive energy, and she works hard,” said Nicholas Theis, coach.

Lundeen serves as a role model for the rest of her teammates. “I look up to both the seniors pretty well, they’re really good leaders, Sydney is always lifting me up and Berkeley is always having a really good attitude. They’re both really good leaders and I look up to both of them,” said Magee Rovig, setter.

Having fun with the team along the way.

The team has been performing well so far and the district season is yet to come. Their next match is on Thursday in Surrey.

