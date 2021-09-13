Advertisement

Police arrest Mandan man who they say fled from officers with young kids in car

Anthony Barse
Anthony Barse(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say he fled from officers with two young children in his car.

Police say they tried to pull 27-year-old Anthony Barse over for a traffic violation Saturday when he refused to stop. Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop and officers say Barse refused to show his hands while making comments about officers shooting him.

Court documents report that two young children were sleeping in the back of Barse’s car during the incident. Court documents also report that empty alcohol bottles were found in the car.

Barse is charged with DUI with children present, child neglect, fleeing and preventing arrest among other charges.

