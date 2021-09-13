Advertisement

Parshall man seriously injured after being hit and ran over on Highway 23

parshall pedestrian
parshall pedestrian(KFYR)
By Alan Miller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles hit a pedestrian early Monday morning on Highway 23 near Parshall.

They say the 49-year-old man was walking down the middle of the road, wearing dark clothing, in an area with no streetlights.

The first vehicle clipped him with a side mirror, which knocked him down. Then, the second vehicle ran over him.

An ambulance took him to the hospital in Minot, where he was listed in serious condition.

