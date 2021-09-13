Papas Pumpkin Patch opens for the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although Fall is still about a week and a half away, it’s already starting to feel and look like the season, with a community favorite event.

Papas Pumpkin Patch opened its doors just in time for the Fall-like weather. Thousands of hours go into the preparation for opening day. Volunteers harvest more than 200,000 pounds of pumpkins. General Manager Cory Finneman said it’s exciting to see families return again.

“It’s how we run the pumpkin patch. It’s also a beautiful place that we live in nature here at the river bottoms of Bismarck, North Dakota but it’s also how we include the community with our volunteers and we make contributions back to charities every year,” said general manager Cory Finneman.

The original pumpkin patch opened in 1983 as a giveaway for school children. More than 40,000 visitors are expected by mid-October.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.