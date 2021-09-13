Advertisement

OT field goal propels Bengals over Vikings 27 to 24

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, OH (KFYR) - It would take overtime between the Vikings and Bengals on Sunday. But in the end, it’s the home team that takes the victory, 27 to 24.

Kirk Cousins would connect with Adam Thielen for two touchdowns to lead the Vikings.

But the difference maker came in overtime when Evan McPherson would connect on a 33-yard field goal to give the Bengals the win.

The Vikings will be on the road again next Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals.

