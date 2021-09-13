Advertisement

One killed, four seriously hurt in crash in Rolette County crash

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old Belcourt man was killed and four others suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday morning on Highway 281 just east of Rolla.

Investigators said a driver was headed east on Highway 281 just after 8 a.m. when he tried to overtake a vehicle attempting a left turn, and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The eastbound driver was killed.

His three passengers, including two juveniles, and the westbound driver, all suffered serious injuries.

The victim’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.

All occupants had to be extricated due to the damage to the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

