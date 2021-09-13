Advertisement

Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar raises money for Sporting Chance

Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar
Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck based, nationally famous “Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar” launched with its models, members of several motorcycle clubs, showing their humorous side.

Bikers from seven different motorcycle clubs from around the state took pictures wearing costumes to raise money for Sporting Chance, an organization helping those with disabilities experience the outdoors. The calendar’s creator said this idea came from a five minute conversation with friends in 2019.

“The way that [the models] put themselves out there, it amazes me. Every year it just gets just a little bit more fun,” said Not So Heavenly Bodies creator Beth Nielsen.

Beth and her team are already thinking of new ideas for next the 2023 calendar. For now, she said that’s a secret.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fireworks explosion
One person injured in fireworks explosion in south Bismarck
Update to investigation into report of man photographing Minot-area schools
Ann Nicole Nelson
Ann Nicole Nelson’s life, impact remembered ahead of 9/11 20-year mark
ND lawmakers
Small group of ND lawmakers calling for return to Bismarck for vaccine mandate response
COVID-19 vaccine
Sanford Health responds to President Biden’s new vaccine mandates

Latest News

Weather 9/12
Evening Weather 9/12/21
6PM Sportscast 09/11/2021
6PM Sportscast 09/11/2021
10PM Sportscast 09/11/2021
10PM Sportscast 09/11/2021
North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors