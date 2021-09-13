Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar raises money for Sporting Chance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck based, nationally famous “Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar” launched with its models, members of several motorcycle clubs, showing their humorous side.

Bikers from seven different motorcycle clubs from around the state took pictures wearing costumes to raise money for Sporting Chance, an organization helping those with disabilities experience the outdoors. The calendar’s creator said this idea came from a five minute conversation with friends in 2019.

“The way that [the models] put themselves out there, it amazes me. Every year it just gets just a little bit more fun,” said Not So Heavenly Bodies creator Beth Nielsen.

Beth and her team are already thinking of new ideas for next the 2023 calendar. For now, she said that’s a secret.

