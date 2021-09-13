BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Northern Plains Dance has moved to a new location after being located on Main Street in Bismarck for about 20 years.

Their new facility is located in the 1400 block on Front Avenue, and the dance director says they made a move because they outgrew their old space.

The new building includes a large reception area, a spacious lobby, four bathrooms, three dance spaces; two of which are the same size as the Belle Mehus Auditorium stage, two family rooms and lots of storage space.

“We do a lot of other programs, where we needed just a better space, we needed handicapped accessibility, we need better parking, and so the search for this new space actually took about five or six years,” said Hollis Mackintosh Heid, Northern Plains Dance director.

Although the space is fully functional now, staff say there are more renovations to come.

They are looking to add a performance space for students, more studios and a parking lot.

