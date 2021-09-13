Advertisement

‘My child my choice’: Protest outside of elementary school wants school board to end mask requirement

30 people gathered outside of the school to protest district's the mask requirement
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 around 30 people gathered in front of Century Elementary School to protest the Grand Forks Public School district’s mask requirement.

As people dropped their kids off for school, the protesters held signs facing 17th Ave S to show the public their stance on masking. One child held a sign reading ‘I need oxygen to learn and grow.’

Many cars honked while waving, but some honked while giving a thumbs down to the protesters. One visibly upset masked woman approached the group shouting, however, the group remained facing the street and did not engage.

The protest lasted about an hour. Several protesters said they will be attending the Grand Forks school board meeting set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

