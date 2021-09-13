Man killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – A 57-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after entering a ditch and striking a tree 15 miles northeast of Bottineau.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was driving south on County Road 57 around 6:30 p.m. when he entered the east ditch.

His car then struck a tree that was in a ravine.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office, fire and ambulance, and the state patrol responded.

The crash is under investigation.

