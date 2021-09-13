Lance tosses 1st career TD pass, 49ers hold on against Lions
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DETROIT, MI (KFYR) - It was a day to remember for former NDSU quarterback Trey Lance as he made his regular season debut for the San Francisco 49ers in a game against the Detroit Lions.
Lance would toss a five-yard touchdown pass in his first attempt to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead.
San Francisco would then go on to win the game by a final of 41 to 33.
The 49ers will travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.
