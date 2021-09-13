How is 9/11 taught in schools now, 20 years later?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and teachers and students throughout the country are discussing the events of that day in the classroom, but how is it taught?

Wilton Public School 6th graders started the day off watching a video detailing the events that happened on 9/11.

“2,977 people died, and it was a very bad day for America,” said sixth-grader Matthew Quinn.

“A lot of people lost their lives that day,” said sixth-grader Madisyn Biesterfeld.

After watching the video, students attended an assembly in which they sang the National Anthem, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, listened to a poem on 9/11, and observed a moment of silence.

After that, teachers say they do a deeper dive into the subject later on in the day.

“Show, when we have social studies today, another video about 9/11 and just really bring up what happened during the day, and then it talks about some people that were in the World Trade Center at the time, and just the experiences that they had and just really let them dive into the video and get understanding of it,” said sixth-grade teacher Donavan Moser.

Moser says this is his first year teaching 9/11 and says it’s important to remember the past, know what people went through and how that made the United States stronger as a country.

Moser says he was five years old when 9/11 happened, and he says he doesn’t exactly remember what happened that day, but he remembers the aftermath of the attack and how worried everyone was.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.