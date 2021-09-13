Healthy eating important to remember as kids head back to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As kids get back into the classroom across North Dakota, health experts encourage parents and students alike to stay vigilant in crafting a healthy, balanced diet. Bismarck High freshman Lizzy Kerzman says her nutritional habits change during the school year.

“I personally think I eat healthier in the summertime because there are more fruits readily available to me. And I feel like I’m outside more in the summer, so I feel like I’m also wanting to eat healthier and fresher,” said Lizzy.

Bismarck High sophomore Keelin Traynor says her eating habits change too — but in a different way.

“I eat healthier in the school year I think because I have less time to just chill out and be a couch potato and eat cereal,” said Keelin.

Whether your kids are more like Lizzy or Keelin, health experts say there are tricks to maintaining a healthy lifestyle for your children.

“Families just need to work on developing those habits: regular mealtimes and regular activity times. And it’s not easy, because everybody is busy, but families just need to take a step back and decide what their priorities are and just make those decisions,” said Nicole Enzminger, a registered dietitian for Sanford Health.

Nicole says it’s good to remember there’s no perfect food: it’s best to choose meals and snacks that fit your child’s needs. One way to encourage your children to eat healthier food is to sit down with them and ask them what they like to eat. If they are the ones picking out the snacks, they’re more likely to eat them.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.