City of Williston, Williams County, hold rapid testing events

WILLISTON, N.D. - For the first time since March, the City of Williston held its weekly free rapid testing event at the former Sloulin Airport hangar.

The event, which is open for asymptomatic individuals aged 18 and over, saw a line of people looking to get a quick result.

Demand for testing has increased drastically over the past month as cases climb, so city and county officials resumed the event to help alleviate some of the stress seen at local clinics.

“With the help of employees from the city and the county, we’re able to run this and let the public have the chance to get a rapid test,” said Mike Smith, Williams County Emergency Manager.

Events are currently scheduled every Monday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who have symptoms and are looking for a test are asked to call their local clinic or the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.

