Changes that could impact you in the 2022 City of Bismarck budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2022 budget for the City of Bismarck is up for an approval vote at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Many changes to the 2022 budget deal with prioritizing obstacles the city has faced as a result of the pandemic. However, Bismarck property owners may experience a tax increase.

City of Bismarck Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak said property taxes are expected to go up by almost $4 million.

“The city didn’t address the issues that were there previously, so now, the commission is taking charge and addressing the issues that need to be addressed to make the city sustainable,” said Chernyak.

An average $240,000 property would experience an increase of $126 per year in property taxes. This doesn’t account for valuation changes. Prospective homebuyers said they’re concerned over the prices they would be paying if they purchase a home in the city.

“People that are affected by COVID, they already have a hard enough time paying their bills now. So, if they increase it, they’re going to have more people not living in houses,” said Stacy Engstrom, a Bismarck resident for 17 years.

Chernyak said the budget changes will go toward things like improving the city’s cybersecurity, updating public works infrastructure, and public safety.

“Public safety is a huge deal. Obviously, people in Bismarck are expecting fast responses. We added a few patrol positions, as well as a few SROs in schools,” said Chernyak.

If the commission votes to pass the budget, it will be finalized in the coming weeks.

If you’d like to comment on the 2022 budget, you can attend the Bismarck City Commission meeting Tuesday evening at 5:15 in the City and County Office Building.

