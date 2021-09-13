Advertisement

Autumnfest Parade is back

(Autumnfest Parade Facebook)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Autumnfest Parade is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The event will feature bands, music, beauty queens, community organizations, floats and clowns.

“It’s part of our heritage. It’s a part of Americana, it’s a great place where people can come and see the businesses and the nonprofits and people out in the community getting together,” said Scott Johnson, Autumnfest Parade chairman.

Autumnfest Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at the Capitol grounds and continue south down Sixth Street.

If organizations want to register, there is still time do so.

You can find more information at: Autumnfest parade - Home (ndautumnfest.com)

