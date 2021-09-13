51st annual United Tribes Technical College Powwow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a brief pause from last year’s health crisis, the United Tribes Technical College continued its annual Powwow.

More than 700 dancers from across North America traveled to the Lone Star Veterans Arena in Bismarck, and more than 150,000people watched the performances virtually. One former dancer said each participant wants to keep the tradition alive.

“The fact that it’s so diverse and that it happens right here kind of in the central part of North America. My favorite memory is that so many great singers and dancers have descended upon here,” said Master of Ceremonies Whitney Rencounter.

UTTC’s president Dr. Russ McDonald said a portion of sales help fund scholarships for students.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.