10th Annual Bismarck Fly-In, Drive-In Pancake Breakfast

Planes and Pancakes 2021
Planes and Pancakes 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a great day for flying, especially for breakfast.

More than a thousand aviation enthusiasts arrived by plane or car for the annual Planes and Pancakes event at the Bismarck Aero Center. This year, the organization is hoping to help young children with speech difficulties at Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center for Children.

“Family funds might be tight and that’s something that can’t be bought for [students] so they go to the center and get the help they need,” said Shay Helling from Bismarck Aero Center.

The next pancakes and planes is scheduled for next June at the Mandan Airport.

