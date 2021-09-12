Advertisement

U.S., Canada gather at Peace Garden to remember 9/11

9/11 ceremony at International Peace Garden
9/11 ceremony at International Peace Garden(Courtesy: Matthew Semisch / Bottineau Courant)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The International Peace Garden held a special ceremony Saturday at its display of steel beams from the Twin Towers.

Leaders from Canada and North Dakota gathered with representatives from the Peace Garden as well as Annie’s House in Bottineau, named after Ann Nicole Nelson, who was killed in the attacks.

Minot Air Force Base also provided a color guard.

