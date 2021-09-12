Tracking the FBI response to 9/11

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all know what happened on 9/11. But few of us know the work that was put into recovering evidence in the days following. All FBI divisions, field offices, and almost every unit contributed to the recovery and subsequent investigation of the attacks.

More than seven thousand FBI employees responded to more than 500,000 leads, conducted more than 167,000 interviews, and processed more than 150,000 pieces of evidence. Photographers took more than 170,000 pictures and computer experts examined more than 35 terabytes of data in just the first month.

