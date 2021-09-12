Advertisement

Small group of ND lawmakers calling for return to Bismarck for vaccine mandate response

ND lawmakers
(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A small group of Republican state lawmakers are calling for a special specifically to respond to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, and the effects it would have on the economy.

Some of the lawmakers at the briefing have been joining protests outside of hospitals against requiring their workers to get vaccinated. Other members of Republican leadership have spoken against the mandates, but they have not indicated if they’re open to a special session.

“I think we’re making decisions that are going to affect us. We need to get together to talk about. Have some experts come into our meetings for subcommittee and talk about whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” said Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wahpeton.

The group added they have not had extended conversations with legislative leadership about the assembly’s options.

Biggest coal-based carbon capture project in the world underway in ND

