Montana Western rallies past Dickinson State as Blue Hawks fall to 0-2

DICKINSON, ND (KFYR) - It looked good early on Saturday as Dickinson State would take a 30-21 lead at halftime against Montana Western. But, in the second half it was a different story as the Bulldogs rallied for the 42 to 30 win.

Drew Boedecker had a solid game under center for Dickinson as he accounted for three touchdowns.

The Blue Hawks will try again for win number one next Saturday at Mayville State.

