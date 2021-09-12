Advertisement

Montana Western rallies past Dickinson State as Blue Hawks fall to 0-2

Dickinson State Blue Hawks logo(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT
DICKINSON, ND (KFYR) - It looked good early on Saturday as Dickinson State would take a 30-21 lead at halftime against Montana Western. But, in the second half it was a different story as the Bulldogs rallied for the 42 to 30 win.

Drew Boedecker had a solid game under center for Dickinson as he accounted for three touchdowns.

The Blue Hawks will try again for win number one next Saturday at Mayville State.

