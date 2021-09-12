Minot State University remembers 9/11

MINOT, N.D. – The Military Resource Center at Minot State University recognized Patriot’s Day with six moments of silence Saturday morning.

They started at 7:46 a.m., when the first plane crashed into the North Tower.

They held their ceremony at the school’s 9/11 memorial in the middle of campus, with an empty chair for those who were lost.

Empty chair at ceremony for those who were lost on 9/11 (Joe Skurzewski)

Plaque for an empty chair remembering those who were lost on 9/11 (Joe Skurzewski)

The university also held a moment of silence later in the afternoon for the victims, right before the Beavers home opener football game, and a Minot Police Officer participated in the pregame coin flip.

Minot State wore special helmets for the game, with an American flag design over the Beaver logo.

