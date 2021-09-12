Advertisement

Minot State University remembers 9/11

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Military Resource Center at Minot State University recognized Patriot’s Day with six moments of silence Saturday morning.

They started at 7:46 a.m., when the first plane crashed into the North Tower.

They held their ceremony at the school’s 9/11 memorial in the middle of campus, with an empty chair for those who were lost.

The university also held a moment of silence later in the afternoon for the victims, right before the Beavers home opener football game, and a Minot Police Officer participated in the pregame coin flip.

Minot State wore special helmets for the game, with an American flag design over the Beaver logo.

