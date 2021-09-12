Minot State & UMary football fall in home openers

MINOT, ND (KFYR) - The Minot State football team was back at Herb Parker Stadium on Saturday. Sadly, it wasn’t their day as they fell to Sioux Falls 49 to 10.

Ben Bolinske and Ali Mohamed would connect for the lone touchdown for the Beavers.

Minot State will play at Wayne State next Saturday.

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - Speaking of home openers, UMary hosted their first football game in 22 months as they would fall short to Augustana, 43 to 20.

Logan Nelson would have one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in the loss.

The Marauders are back on the road next Saturday to face Southwest Minnesota State.

