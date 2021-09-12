Medora Musical closes 56th season

MEDORA, N.D. – With the significance of September 11 in mind, performers for the Medora Musical wrapped up their 56th season with a final performance Saturday night.

The town of Medora faced several trials this year including COVID and nearly 3,000 acres of land burned in the Medora fires earlier in the year.

While the fires did get close to the stage no damage was done to any of the structures which allowed the show to continue on schedule.

Returning performers said they were glad to be able to keep the traditions alive and bring joy to audiences.

“Knowing it’s the last day especially being the anniversary of September 11, there’s going to be an extreme sense of patriotism and community in the air already. So having the weight of that I’ll certainly have to filter that out and remind myself that it’s still just another joyous day telling this story and relating to these people,” said Musical Co-host “Calamity” Annie Freres.

The musical and popular pitch fork fondue dinner also saw record breaking attendance this year with sales passing the goal of 115,000 tickets more two weeks ago.

“We’re less than 800 tickets away from having our best year ever at the Medora Musical. So that is awesome to hear, the highest attendance recorded had was for our 50th anniversary year and that was 120,000,” said Marketing Manager Kaelee Knoell.

While the musical will be closing Saturday the fun doesn’t stop at Medora. A new show “Ring Of Fire”, a tribute to performer Johnny Cash Will be opening on Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 10.

Knoell also said the towns Christmas show “A Magical Medora Christmas” will also be touring again this year.

You can go online to Medora.com here to find out what other attractions are available through the rest of the year.

