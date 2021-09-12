First responders, residents complete 9/11 stair climb in Dickinson​

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson first responders and residents participated in a memorial stair climb to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

They marched up and down bleachers at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center to represent the stairs climbed by firefighters twenty years ago at the World Trade Center.

Some firefighters wore their uniforms. And some even carried their gear up and down the bleachers in Dickinson for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The annual nationwide event pays tribute to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives to save others on September 11th.

“Thinking of what those guys did, what they had to do, what they were thinking going to the calls,” said Captain Todd O’Donnell, Dickinson Fire Department.

“Everybody talking, and the music, and the tributes was really nice too, made you want to work a little harder,” said Heather Dressler, Bodylift Fitness.

The first responders and residents walked about 57 flights up and down the bleachers to represent the stories of the World Trade Center. Even several Dickinson firefighters helping with hurricane relief in Louisiana found a stair climb to join.

“They’re out there right now, but they still took the time this morning to find a tower and still accomplish that 9/11 event as well, said Jacey Wilson, Dickinson Firefighter Auxiliary. “With them not being able to be here with us they wanted to still represent us and the 9/11 organization for the National Fallen Firefighters down in Louisiana.”

This is the second year for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and organizers hope it continues for years to come.

