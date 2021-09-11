Williston woodworker creates flag carvings for family of man killed in Afghanistan

WILLISTON, N.D. - Heather Murphy and her husband have made over 1,000 wood signs since starting Sawhorse Woodworks in 2019, but her most recent works may be her best.

“It makes me feel really good about it,” she said.

She’s talking about her two flags created for the “13 fallen project,” where wood designers like herself create tributes to those who were killed in Kabul.

“It was a really sad situation, and we wanted to do something nice for the family,” she said.

Hers were in honor of 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum. Through her video on Tik Tok, she was able to communicate with McCollum’s family.

“One is going to the dad and the sister, and the other will go to his wife,” she said.

Murphy hopes these flags show that while she never knew McCollum, honoring his sacrifice was the least she could do.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.