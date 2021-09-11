Advertisement

Williston woodworker creates flag carvings for family of man killed in Afghanistan

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Heather Murphy and her husband have made over 1,000 wood signs since starting Sawhorse Woodworks in 2019, but her most recent works may be her best.

“It makes me feel really good about it,” she said.

She’s talking about her two flags created for the “13 fallen project,” where wood designers like herself create tributes to those who were killed in Kabul.

“It was a really sad situation, and we wanted to do something nice for the family,” she said.

Hers were in honor of 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum. Through her video on Tik Tok, she was able to communicate with McCollum’s family.

“One is going to the dad and the sister, and the other will go to his wife,” she said.

Murphy hopes these flags show that while she never knew McCollum, honoring his sacrifice was the least she could do.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine requirements
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates
Nedrose incident
Ward County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating report of man who photographed Nedrose student
Update to investigation into report of man photographing Minot-area schools
Minot Fire
Crews responding to fire in downtown Minot, city experiencing power outages
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum issues statement on President Biden’s executive action to address COVID-19

Latest News

Scene in south Bismarck with multiple fire trucks responding to the explosion and fire
One person injured in explosion in south Bismarck
Rugby native working in Pentagon on 9/11 looks back
Ground Zero November 2001
Journey to Ground Zero
One firefighter wore a badge in honor of one of the firefighters that died in the towers.
Minot Firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of those lost on 9/11