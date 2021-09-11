Advertisement

UTTC International Powwow begins

2021 UTTC Powwow
2021 UTTC Powwow(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual UTTC International Powwow kicked off Friday with a string of activities.

It started with a Golf tournament and ended with the Powwow contest and dancers and singers competing.

But some dancers said the Powwow is more than that.

“I enjoy the people. I enjoy the music and I enjoy dancing,” said Aletha Morsette of the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Tribe.

UTTC’s president says funds raised will go towards scholarships.

The Powwow runs through Sunday in the Lone Star Arena.

