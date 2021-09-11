Service men reflect on how North Dakota responded to 9/11

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone has a memory of the beginning — the tragic day that brought our service men and women out in action.

“The maintenance production meeting always started at 7:45, the north tower was hit at 7:46. So, while we were listening to the maintenance people talking about aircraft status and the flying schedule for the day and the remaining week, the first tower had been hit,” said David Somdahl, Air National Guard, wing historian in Fargo during 2001.

In those first few hours when first responders worked at Ground Zero, airmen took to the skies, including pilots from the North Dakota Air National Guard.

“From that point on it was uncontrolled mayhem. Because a lot of people in the Fargo area knew that our alert commitment was out in Virginia, and they thought that we might be involved. In fact, we were,” added Somdahl.

North Dakota sprang into action. Airmen continued to fly F-16s across the skies. Firefighters from the 119th Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron mobilized to the Middle East, beginning a lengthy string of deployments as North Dakota National Guard soldiers and airmen reported for duty across the nation.

Those at home, also on high alert, went to work in all capacities. Among other things, they kept information flowing.

“This is changing the world. And from being the standpoint of public information officer and working with the Army and the National Guard, we knew that it was going to change our life from that point on,” said Rob Keller, North Dakota National Guard, lead PIO during 2001.

Keller adds that during this time, grounded commercial flights stranded his commander and others in Montana. In the weeks following the attacks, ND service members manned all eight airports in the area.

“For the first time in our history we had armed service members there at those airports providing security and safety for passengers coming on and off. And that is the precursor to what is now called the TSA,” said Keller.

Now, for 20 years North Dakotans have served, fighting a war on terror. No doubt, the scars remain.

“I had to work with 12 killed in action, 14 for the entire North Dakota Guard, but every one of those was family,” said Keller.

28 service men with North Dakota ties are honored at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism.

“So many horrible events and lives that were shattered; I think it’s appropriate that we stop and think about that and why we need to work together to collectively work on our future,” said Somdahl.

Somdahl and Keller note the retention of service men was at an all-time high during the first 10 years after the attacks.

Now and for a few more months, North Dakota army guard members of the air defense artillery organization are operating their equipment as part of the integrated air defense in Washington D.C.

