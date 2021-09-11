Raising money for cancer patient travel expenses four years strong

MINOT, N.D. – The fourth annual “Fuel the Fight” event kicked off Friday morning in Minot at the Dakota Square ARCO.

The day-long fundraiser to helps provide cancer patients at Trinity Health with prepaid gas vouchers to help them travel to oncology treatments all across the state.

Last year, the event raised more than $68,000 and this year, they hope to raise $100,000. Dakota Square Arco owner Lori Zavalney came up with the fundraiser years ago and is so thrilled to see how far it has come.

“Now you just sit back and watch everybody have fun. the stories you get to hear inside of patients are success stories, that’s what it’s for, it’s for them. Is it great, it’s fun, but I love that part of it,” said Zavalney.

Proceeds from the gas station went to the fundraiser throughout the rest of Friday.

‘Fuel the Fight’ also had a number of raffle prizes as well as a chance to win free gas for an entire year.

