One person injured in explosion in south Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department has confirmed one person is injured after a firework explosion on Fuller Ave in south Bismarck. Their condition is not known at this time.

People familiar with the matter say the fireworks might’ve been for a firework show Saturday night.

The fire burned a patch of grass behind the FedEx freight facility. The fire is now under control.

Police have created a 100-yard perimeter around the fireworks as they could potentially explode again.

