One person injured in explosion in south Bismarck

Scene in south Bismarck with multiple fire trucks responding to the explosion and fire
Scene in south Bismarck with multiple fire trucks responding to the explosion and fire(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department has confirmed one person is injured after a firework explosion on Fuller Ave in south Bismarck. Their condition is not known at this time.

People familiar with the matter say the fireworks might’ve been for a firework show Saturday night.

The fire burned a patch of grass behind the FedEx freight facility. The fire is now under control.

Police have created a 100-yard perimeter around the fireworks as they could potentially explode again.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

