NDSU routs Valparaiso 64-0 to improve to 2-0

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - It was all Bison, all day on Saturday as NDSU would shut out Valparaiso 64 to 0 to go to 2-0 on the year.

Quincy Patterson would go over the century mark in both passing and rushing, while also finding the end zone twice.

Six different players would account for a rushing touchdown for NDSU.

The Bison look to make it 3-0 as they play at Towson next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.