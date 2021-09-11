Advertisement

NDSU routs Valparaiso 64-0 to improve to 2-0

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, ND (KFYR) - It was all Bison, all day on Saturday as NDSU would shut out Valparaiso 64 to 0 to go to 2-0 on the year.

Quincy Patterson would go over the century mark in both passing and rushing, while also finding the end zone twice.

Six different players would account for a rushing touchdown for NDSU.

The Bison look to make it 3-0 as they play at Towson next Saturday.

