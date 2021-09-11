Advertisement

Minot Minotauros hire Cody Campbell as new Head Coach, GM

Minotauros hire Cody Campbell
Minotauros hire Cody Campbell(Minot Minotauros / Ken Oda)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros hockey club announced Saturday they hired Cody Campbell as the fourth head coach and general manager in the franchise’s history, as Shane Wagner is departing Minot to take over a head coaching position at the college level.

Wagner, who took over for Marty Murray last season, led the team to a 23-25-8 record, and nearly the biggest playoff upset in the NAHL’s history, pushing the league-leading Aberdeen Wings to five games.

Campbell played college hockey for Niagara University, as well as for the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids Roughriders, before immediately moving to coaching after his college career. He has spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Walpole Express of the EHL, and was named EHL Coach of the Year in his first season.

Campbell will meet the team this weekend and take over as coach immediately. The Tauros will compete in the NAHL Showcase Wednesday, and their home opener in Minot is Oct. 2 against the Bismarck Bobcats.

Information on Minotauros schedule and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine requirements
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates
Update to investigation into report of man photographing Minot-area schools
Nedrose incident
Ward County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating report of man who photographed Nedrose student
Scene in south Bismarck with multiple fire trucks responding to the explosion and fire
One person injured in explosion in south Bismarck
Minot Fire
Crews responding to fire in downtown Minot, city experiencing power outages

Latest News

Friday Football Fever 9/10/2021
Friday Football Fever 9/10/2021
6PM Sportscast 09/10/2021
6PM Sportscast 09/10/2021
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever
Saints vs. Blue Jays
#1 Saints vs #2 Blue Jays Friday night