Minot Minotauros hire Cody Campbell as new Head Coach, GM

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros hockey club announced Saturday they hired Cody Campbell as the fourth head coach and general manager in the franchise’s history, as Shane Wagner is departing Minot to take over a head coaching position at the college level.

Wagner, who took over for Marty Murray last season, led the team to a 23-25-8 record, and nearly the biggest playoff upset in the NAHL’s history, pushing the league-leading Aberdeen Wings to five games.

Campbell played college hockey for Niagara University, as well as for the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids Roughriders, before immediately moving to coaching after his college career. He has spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Walpole Express of the EHL, and was named EHL Coach of the Year in his first season.

Campbell will meet the team this weekend and take over as coach immediately. The Tauros will compete in the NAHL Showcase Wednesday, and their home opener in Minot is Oct. 2 against the Bismarck Bobcats.

