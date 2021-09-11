Advertisement

Minot Firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of those lost on 9/11

One firefighter wore a badge in honor of one of the firefighters that died in the towers.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A group of firefighters in Minot climbed 110 stories of stairs behind Magic City Campus Saturday morning, to honor the sacrifice firefighters made on 9/11.

Six City of Minot firefighters and one from Minot Rural climbed the same number of steps as crews did 20 years ago entering the Twin Towers.

Many said they were in grade school when 9/11 happened and remember the day.

“I actually am carrying Terrence Farrell, who was part of rescue 4, and he was one of those 343 that did parish that day,” said Stephen Flanagan with Minot Rural Fire Department.

Other Minot Rural Firefighters headed to Dickinson to join the Memorial stair climb at the Henry Biesiot Center.

