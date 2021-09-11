Minot airmen complete 9/11 ruck march, fly flags to New York City

MINOT, N.D. – Airmen on Minot Air Force Base finished a three-day ruck march Saturday morning in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The airmen marched non-stop for 2,977 minutes, a minute for each victim, rotating in shifts of two.

They started Thursday morning and finished at 7:46 a.m. Saturday, the same time the first plane struck the North Tower.

The tradition began last year and the airmen wanted to continue it.

“Our main goal is to remember and honor those that were lost but also to show the loved ones that were affected, friends, family, that they aren’t forgotten, and hopefully make a positive impact in their lives,” said Capt. Sam Waters, an operations officer with the 91st Security Group.

When the ruck march was finished, the airmen headed to Minot International Airport to fly to New York City.

There, they will present one of the flags carried in the ruck march to Ladder Company 3. They will present a second flag to Amy Davidson, mother of comedian Pete Davidson, who lost her husband Scott, a firefighter, in the attacks.

